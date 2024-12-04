Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will tie the knot on December 4, 8 pm, and the guests have arrived to bless the new couple.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are getting married on December 4 in the traditional Telugu wedding ceremony. The much-anticipated wedding happening in the Akkineni family studio Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad, is going to be a star-studded affair.

The guest list of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding

The esteemed guest list includes prominent names such as Chiranjeevi, PV Sindhu, Nayanthara, the entire Akkineni and Daggubati families, NTR, as well as power couples Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, and Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar.

Mahurat of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding

As per the media reports, the shubh mahurat of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding is at 8 pm. The wedding ceremony will be the 8-hour-long wedding ceremony as per the Telugu customs and traditions.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have sold their wedding film rights for Rs 50 crores?

Earlier there were reports that Chay and Sobhita had sold their wedding film rights to Netflix for whooping Rs 50 crores. However, a few days after the reports, the official spokesperson of the actor clarified that the Akkineni family haven kept their wedding ceremony private, and they hadn't sold the wedding film rights to anyone.

