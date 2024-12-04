Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are set to tie the knot on December 4 in Hyderabad. Here are the first pictures of the actors from their traditional South Indian wedding ceremony.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are getting married on December 4 in a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The wedding venue is linked to the Akkineni family as it was founded in 1976 by Naga Chaitanya's grandfather and legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Chaitanya's father is superstar Nagarjuna.

On their wedding day, despite security arrangements, the first photos of the bride and groom have leaked on X (formerly Twitter) and gone viral on social media. Sobhita is looking stunning in Kanjivaram silk saree and jewellery, while Naga Chaitanya looks handsome in traditional attire.

This is Naga's second wedding as he was previously married to the south sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The ex-couple had tied the knot in 2017 and announced their divorce in 2021. As per reports, Chaitanya and Sobhita began dating in 2022 and their dating photos had leaked several times on the internet in the last two years.