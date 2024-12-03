South superstars Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu and Rana Daggubati are likely to be in attendance, as per reports from IANS. However, there has been no official announcement or confirmation on the guest list as of now.

The highly anticipated wedding of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala is set to take place tomorrow (December 4, 2024) at iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Most recently, the wedding card and gifts went viral, leaving fans thrilled to see the couple decked up as bride and bridegroom. Now we have the latest report circulating regarding the guests who are likely to attend the wedding celebration.

As per the latest report, South industry’s prominent figures are expected to grace their presence in the high-profile wedding, apart from the couple’s close family and friends. South superstars Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu and Rana Daggubati are likely to be in attendance, as per reports from IANS. However, there has been no official announcement or confirmation on the guest list.

Talking about the wedding venue, Annapurna Studios holds great significance as it was founded in 1976 by Naga Chaitanya’s grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao. The 22-acre property highlights cinematic brilliance that has produced over 60 feature films. As per reports, the wedding ceremony would take 8 hours for all the rituals, according to the reports. The actress has reportedly finalised a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree adorned with real gold zari for the big day. There were speculations that the Netflix giant had acquired the rights for Rs 50 crore, however, the rumours were dismissed later on.

Ahead of the big day, Sobhita treated fans with pictures of her pre-wedding festivities. She offered a glimpse of her Pelli Kuturu ceremony, a traditional bridal shower wherein she sought blessings from elders. For the occasion, the bride-to-be chose red-gold traditional attire. Meanwhile, Sobhita began dating Naga in 2022, a year after the latter separated from his first wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The soon-to-be-married couple got engaged on August 8, 2024, in Hyderabad, in the presence of their family members.