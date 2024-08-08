Twitter
Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala to get engaged today? Here's what we know

According to reports, Naga Chaitanya is all set to get engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 08:59 AM IST

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala to get engaged today? Here's what we know
Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala sparked dating rumours when their photos from a picturesque holiday in Europe went viral on social media. Now, the couple has once again grabbed headlines as reports of their engagement are now doing rounds. 

According to a report in The Great Andhra, the couple is getting engaged at a private ceremony today, August 8, in Hyderabad. It is also said that actor and Chaitanya's father, Nagarjuna, will make the announcement about their engagement and share their photos after the ceremony, which is expected to be held at their residence. However, an official confirmation from Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala is awaited. 

The report of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement spread like wildfire. A Reddit user shared the post on the platform. One of the users commented, "Whaaaa....tt.... That was quick." Another user wrote, "Woah, I really thought he would marry someone his father would choose, the second time around. But this is interesting! Sobhita, be careful, and congratulations!" Another wrote, "Nice, congratulations to the couple." 

Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. However, the couple got separated after four years of marriage in 2021. Soon after that, Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's dating rumours took over social media and they became one of the most talked about couples. 

Sobhita Dhulipala has also shared some thoughts on love during a recent interview with GQ India. Although she remained ambiguous about her relationship status, she stated, “I am always in love. Love is such a defining fuel. It’s probably the only thing that’s a necessity and a luxury.”

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya is currently shooting for Thandel with Sai Pallavi. The film revolves around a fisherman who, along with 21 others, is detained in Pakistan. Sobhita Dhulipala, on the other hand, was last seen in Dev Patel's Monkey Man, which gained much praise from the audience in the US but didn't get a release in India. 

Advertisement