Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding was a grand affair at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad on December 4.

Newly married actor couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were seen paying a visit to Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh on Friday. Their visit to the temple marked their first appearance since their wedding on December 4. The couple was accompanied by Telugu megastar and Naga Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna.

While Naga Chaitanya was dressed in a traditional white pancha, his wife opted for a yellow saree. Nagarjuna wore a kurta and pyjama during the appearance. Their videos were shared by the famous south paparazzo Kamlesh Nand on his Instagram handle and went viral on social media.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding was a grand affair at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad on December 4. The event saw the who’s who of the Telugu industry attending the celebrations. The guests included Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, the entire Akkineni and Daggubati families, NTR, as well as power couples Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, and Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar.

Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two tied the nuptial knot in 2017. However, the couple announced their separation 4 years later in 2021. Chaitanya and Sobhita began dating in 2022 and their dating photos had leaked several times on the internet in the last two years.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us