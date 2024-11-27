There were reports that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have locked a Rs 50 crore deal with Netflix for their wedding film. However, a source close to the actor denied the rumours. Read on to know more.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will soon tie the knot in December. Ahead of their big day, there have been reports that the duo have sold their wedding film rights to Netflix for a whopping Rs 50 crores. However, a source closer to the actor has denied the reports as baseless rumours and confirmed that Naga and Chay's wedding will be an intimate ceremony that will be kept private.

"There is absolutely no truth to these reports. The rumours around selling their wedding film is purely speculative and far from any truth," the source clarified. The couple, who have maintained a low profile regarding their relationship, are said to value their privacy deeply. The source further added, "Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala envision their wedding as a very intimate affair, focusing on family and close friends. They are committed to upholding the legacy of the Akkineni family by keeping this joyous occasion personal and sacred."

The source also urged the media and the public to respect the couple's wishes and avoid spreading unverified information. "We request everyone to honour their choice of keeping this special moment private and refrain from propagating unfounded rumours," the source stated firmly.

Earlier, trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan claimed that Netflix secured the rights to Naga and Sobhita's wedding film. Earlier there were reports that the wedding would be an 8-hour-long wedding ritual according to the Telugu Brahmin traditions. The source added, “In order to honour the cultural aspects and give respect and attention to all the beautiful details of a Telugu wedding they are going all out with an over 8-hour traditional hard-core old school wedding." The couple is set to tie the knot on December 4."

