Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement date has connection to his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Here's the truth

Soon after Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala announced their engagement on August 8, there were speculations among netizens that the couple chose the date because it has a connection with his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya's engagement with actress Sobhita Dhulipala was a big surprise for their fans. The actors had an intimate engagement ceremony on August 8, in the presence of their family members. The photos from the ceremony went viral on the internet in no time. The hush-hush engagement has not only made headlines but also rumours.

Soon after their engagement photos were dropped online, it sparked various speculations, with some linking their engagement date to his ex-wife Samantha . Many internet users dropped their speculations of Naga-Sobhita getting engaged on the date when Samantha proposed to Chaitanya. Now, the representative of the actor issued a statement, giving clarity on why the couple chose August 8 for the engagement, and also disowned the connection with his ex-wife.

According to the statement, the couple’s choice of date had nothing to do with any previous relationships. Instead, they selected August 8 for its 'spiritual significance, aligning their engagement with the Lion’s Gate Portal', a cosmic event known for its transformative energy. The release also had a quote from a source who stated, "Their engagement is a celebration of their unique connection and should be viewed independently of any past associations."

About Naga Chaitanya and Samantha

Samantha and Chaitanya met on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 but began dating only in November 2015. They got engaged on January 29, 2017, and tied the knot in a Hindu ceremony on October 6 and a Christian ceremony the following day.

While fans continue to claim that Samantha did indeed propose to Chay on August 8, 2016, the couple never posted anything about the day or have ever spoken in public about it. It is most likely just a speculation. Samantha and Chay announced their separation in October 2021 and finalised their divorce soon after.

Sobhita and Chaitanya reportedly met a few months after his divorce was finalised and began dating in early 2023. While they never spoke in public about their relationship, the two were spotted on vacations in Europe by fans on a couple of occasions. On the work front, Sobhita was last seen in Hollywood actioner Monkey Man, and Naga Chaitanya was seen in seen in Custody.