‘A beginning of infinite love': Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala engaged in traditional ceremony, first photos out

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged in Hyderabad on August 8

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged in a traditional ceremony in the presence of friends and family on Thursday. Chaitanya’s father superstar Nagarjuna shared the first picture of the new fiancés on his social media, asking for blessings for the couple.

"We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family,” Nagarjuna wrote alongside two photos of the couple.

“Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless,” the caption further read. The pictures featured Chaitanya in a silk kurta and Sobhita in a pink saree. In one of the pictures, Nagarjuna joined them too, holding both of them close.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to fellow Telugu star Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two tied the knot in 2017 but separated in 2021, the same year that their divorce was finalised. Sobhita and Chaitanya reportedly began dating in 2022 but did not speak about it publicly. The two were often spotted vacationing together but never publicly accepted they were dating. The pictures from the engagement are the first time the two have posed together.

