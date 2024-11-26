Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are getting married in December 2024, and as per the latest information, the couple have locked a big deal by selling their wedding film rights to an OTT giant.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are getting married in December, and as per the latest information, the couple has locked a deal with the OTT giant for the wedding film. As per a trade expert, Chay and Sobhita have sold their wedding film to Netflix. Trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan has claimed that Netflix has secured the rights to Naga and Sobhita's wedding film. However, Chaitanya and Sobhita are yet to comment on the report. If the claims are true.

However, if these reports are true, then Chaitanya will be the second South Indian star after Nayanthara to have sold the rights to their wedding film to Netflix. Recently the Jawan actress sold her wedding rights to an OTT giant, and the footage was used in her documentary Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale.

Naga Chaitanya - Sobhita Dhulipala wedding rights bagged by netflix for a whopping ₹50 cr. pic.twitter.com/w6P4x1i9ZK — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 26, 2024

The news report of Chay and Sobhita's wedding film right was first reported by Deccan Chronicle. As per a source quoted by News18 said, "Even though few digital platforms are vying for the rights, Netflix remains the top contender for its reach in over 190 countries and for its marketing blitz to boost and hype the grand marriage of star couple and grab more eyeballs. Besides, it would be graced by the biggest Tollywood, Kollywood, and Bollywood stars making it a must-watch celebration." However, there is no official statement from the actors.

Earlier there were reports that the wedding would be an 8-hour-long wedding ritual according to the Telugu Brahmin traditions. The source added, “In order to honour the cultural aspects and give respect and attention to all the beautiful details of a Telugu wedding they are going all out with an over 8 hour traditional hard-core old school wedding." The couple is set to tie the knot on December 4."

