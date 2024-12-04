"Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita - you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives", wrote Nagarjuna along with sharing Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding photos.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are now officially husband and wife. Naga Chaitanya's father and superstar Nagarjuna dropped their wedding photos on his X (formerly Twitter) account and welcomed Sobhita to the family. The bride and groom looked stunning in their dreamy wedding photos, which went viral on social media within seconds.

Along with the pictures, Nagarjuna wrote, "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives. This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu’s statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us in every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude."

pic.twitter.com/oBy83Q9qNm — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 4, 2024

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot at Annapurna Studios, a family-owned property in Hyderabad. Founded in 1976 by Naga Chaitanya's grandfather, the legendary actor-producer Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Annapurna Studios spans 22 acres in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The studio has produced over 60 feature films and is a major hub for Tollywood movie productions. It is also one of the largest film production studios in India.

The esteemed guest list who attended includes prominent names such as Chiranjeevi, PV Sindhu, Nayanthara, the entire Akkineni and Daggubati families, NTR, as well as power couples Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, and Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar.

