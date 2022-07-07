Naga Chaitanya shares unseen childhood pictures with family, rumoured girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala reacts

Naga Chaitanya- Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya has got the perfect way to promote his upcoming Telugu entertainer Thank You. The actor shared a few unseen moments, with the people, who matter to him the most. Chay dedicated the post to his family and acknowledged their immense contribution to his life.

In the post, he shared a cute childhood image of himself with Amma. Followed by an image where champ Chay is sipping Pepsi with his father Nagarjuna. At last, he shared an image from recent days with his pet dog. Naga shared the post as a thread. In the caption he wrote, "#themagicwordisthankyou Thank you - A word I use often but not often enough where it matters the most. My next release #thankyouthemovie reflects this thought .. something that has moved me through the journey of the film."

Here's the post

#themagicwordisthankyou Thank you - A word I use often but not often enough where it matters the most . My next release #thankyouthemovie reflects this thought .. something that has moved me through the journey of the film . pic.twitter.com/FqGQmj0KsB July 6, 2022

Chaitanya shared his views on his mother by saying, "Amma - for being my core, rooting me from time to time and being unconditional in every way possible." Then he mentioned his friend, philosopher, and guide father, "Nana - for showing me a direction and being my friend that no other friend can be." At last, he mentioned his little pal, "Hash - for make me feel , showing me how to love and just keeping me human! #thankyouthemovie releasing July 22nd." Among the several likes, his rumoured girlfriend, Major actress Sobhita Dhulipala also tapped at 'heart,' and liked his Insta post.

Apart from Thank You, Naga will also make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. In the movie, Naga will be Laal Singh's friend from the Army. In a recent interview, Naga Chaitanya has revealed that he agreed to make his Bollywood debut with this film because of Aamir Khan. Speaking to Hyderabad Times, the 'Love Story' actor said that one of the main reasons he said yes to the project was because he didn't want to leave the opportunity of sharing screen space with the 'Rang De Basanti' actor and learning from him. Chay, as he is fondly called, added that it was great fun to work with Aamir as he is extremely meticulous on sets. Laal Singh Chaddha will hit cinemas on August 11.