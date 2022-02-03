Naga Chaitanya shares his intense FIRST LOOK from ‘Thankyou’, see viral photo

Naga Chaitanya just shared a photo of his new image, which was captured by PC Sreeram, and fans are totally smitten. The actor wears his scruffy beard avatar from the sets of his new film, Thank You, and he looks intense. He is currently filming in Moscow for ‘Thank You’.

Fans are going crazy about Naga Chaitanya's new appearance, which he showed on his Instagram story. The actor is known for his clean shaved style.

Check out the pic here:

Vikram K Kumar directed the film, which Dil Raju produced under the brand Sri Venkateswara Creations. The lead actresses are Raashi Khanna and Avika Gor. The film's music was composed by S Thaman.

PC Sreeram, the cinematographer, frequently posts photos from the sets. He shared a silhouette shot of Naga Chaitanya and the leading lady Raashii Khanna a few days ago, and it went viral on social media.

Aside from ‘Thank You’, Naga Chaitanya will star in Aamir Khan's much-anticipated film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh will act in the film, which is produced by Aamir Khan Productions. It has been reported that the makers are planning to increase his scenes with the film's leading actor Aamir Khan after seeing their chemistry in the first cut of the 'Forrest Gump' adaptation.

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu couple had decided to part ways after four years of marital bliss in October 2021. In October 2017, the stars tied the knot with each other in twin ceremonies as per Hindu and Christian rituals. Pictures and videos from their dreamy wedding had gone viral on social media.