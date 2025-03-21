During the interview, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala talked about each other's habits and revealed that neither of them knows how to cook.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, who recently got married in a private ceremony, had a fun interview in which they talked about each other's habits. During the interview, Naga also revealed about if the actress cooks or not.

While speaking to Vogue India, when asked, “Who is more likely to apologise even when they aren’t at fault?", Sobhita quickly claimed it's her. However, Chaitanya interrupted, jokingly saying, “She doesn’t believe in sorries and thank yous.”

During the interview, Chay and Sobhita both revealed that neither of them knows how to cook. However, when Sobhita mentioned, “Every night he makes me hot chocolate," Naga Chaitanya while teasing her, jokingly said, “That doesn’t come under cooking as such. Hot chocolate, coffee—all these aren’t cooking. It’s basic human skills that you don’t have.”

In response, Sobhita said, “Greatly appreciated.”

Earlier, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala shared the sweet story of how they met and fell in love. It all began when Sobhita discovered that Naga Chaitanya followed her on Instagram during an "Ask Me Anything" session. She reciprocated by following him, and they started exchanging messages. Their online connection blossomed into a real-life romance when Naga Chaitanya flew to Mumbai in April 2022 to take Sobhita on a lunch date. Fast forward to December 2024, the couple tied the knot and have been inseparable ever since, even enjoying a romantic honeymoon in Mexico.

Sobhita Dhulipala shared intimate details about her relationship with Naga Chaitanya, including his proposal. She praised his simplicity, positivity, and devotion, saying he finds joy in the little things, like spending hours cleaning his bike. She admires how Naga remains optimistic, even in the face of challenges. She cited his reaction to the contrasting box office performances of his films Thandel and Custody (2023), where his response remained unchanged, showcasing his grounded and positive nature.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot in a private ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, a place that holds deep sentimental value for the Akkineni family. The studio was established by Naga Chaitanya's grandfather, Akkineni Nageshwar Rao, in 1976. The intimate wedding was graced by several notable stars, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Nayantara, Jr. NTR, and their families.