Naga Chaitanya finally opens up on his bond with Sobhita Dhulipala and their marriage plans.

Naga Chaitanya is all set to marry his beau Sobhita Dhulipala. The actor who remained tight-lipped about his love story, has finally opened up on his marriage plans and even talked about his bond with to-be-wife Sobhita.

In an interview with Times of India, Naga Chaitanya showered love on his wife-to-be Sobhita Dhulipala, and said, “I am looking forward to starting a new journey with Sobhita and celebrating life together. I connect deeply with her, she understands me beautifully and fills a void in me. It’s going to be an amazing journey ahead.”

He went on to share his marriage plans and said, “There is definitely a lot of excitement, butterflies… not much (smiles). Butterflies are only because of the planning and the logistics that are involved on those days, like bringing the guest list together and putting the other details of the wedding together. The wedding will be held at Annapurna Studios (Hyderabad), which has a very special sentiment attached to it. It was a conscious decision by the family to have the wedding there in front of my grandfather’s statue and seek his blessings. Our families are excited to come together & celebrate.”

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala dated for 2 years before getting engaged. While their viral vacation pics sparked the dating rumours, they only made it official after their engagement. The couple shared adorable pics from their intimate engagement ceremony at their house. Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, however, they separated in 2021.

Nagarjuna revealed that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding will be a close-knit affair with only close friends from the industry and family members in attendance. He also revealed how he became a cupid to Chaitanya and Sobhita's love story. The couple met for the first time at Nagarjuna's house when he invited Sobhita for tea and chat and on that day, Naga Chaitanya happened to walk in.

