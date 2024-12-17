Naga Chaitanya revealed that he frequently asks Sobhita Dhulipala to speak to him in Telugu to help him improve his language skills.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, surrounded by their loved ones. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Chaitanya shared how their relationship started and what made him fall in love with Sobhita.

He also revealed that he frequently asks her to speak to him in Telugu to help him improve his language skills. Although Naga Chaitanya was born in Hyderabad, he grew up in Chennai, where he lived for nearly two decades. His mother tongue is Telugu, but in Chennai, he also learned to speak Tamil. He was educated at Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan and AMM School in Chennai.

According to the Hindustan Times report, in an interview, Naga said: “In our industry we meet a variety of people from different languages. Just hearing that same texture [Telugu] and having that same warmth when you speak to someone- I think it just drew me closer so much faster. I keep telling her to keep talking to me in Telugu so I can improve.”

He added, "With actors, sometimes we are trying to put something out there about our films or something about a product- most of it is staged in a way. So when something pops up that's very organic and real about a person, I immediately gravitate to that kind of content."

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna recently shared the first official photos from Naga and Sobhita's wedding, expressing his joy and blessings for the newlyweds. The couple tied the knot on December 4, 2024, at the actor's family-owned Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.