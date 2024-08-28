Naga Chaitanya's first remark about his wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala goes viral: 'I am super...'

There’s been a lot of buzz about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding since their engagement on August 8. Recent rumors suggest they’re planning a wedding in Rajasthan in 2025. However, Naga Chaitanya has clarified that no decisions have been made yet.

At the event, Naga Chaitanya spoke about his wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala for the first time. He promised his fans that he would share the wedding date and other details soon. He also expressed his happiness at having found his perfect life partner. According to a report by Telugu Cinema, he said, "I am super happy that I met my partner and very soon I will disclose all the wedding details.”

According to various Telugu reports, including News18 Telugu, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala might marry either at the end of this year or in March 2025. The report also mentioned that while they haven't finalized a wedding venue, their top choice is Rajasthan, with other potential locations including Madhya Pradesh and international destinations.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged in a traditional ceremony on August 8. Their engagement was a close-knit ceremony attended by their immediate family members. In the afternoon on Thursday, Chaitanya's father and superstar Nagarjuna had shared first photos from their engagement, which went viral on the social media.

Chaitanya, who made his Bollywood debut in Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022, and Sobhita, who made her acting debut in Raman Ragahv 2.0 in 2016, had reportedly started dating in 2022 and many of their vacation photos from Europe had surfaced on the internet in the last two years. But, the two of them never spoke about or confirmed their relaionship until their engagement.

Once their engagement photos came out, the two actors were also heavily trolled on the social media by the fans of Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha. The two actors, who had shared screen screen space in Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam, Autonagar Surya, and Majili, had tied the knot in 2017 and announced their separation after four years in 2021.

