Naga Chaitanya reveals if Samantha Ruth Prabhu and he will ever work together, says 'that's gonna be a crazy...'

South star Naga Chaitanya, who recently had a chat with the media for his Bollywood maiden Laal Singh Chaddha, was quizzed about the upcoming Aamir Khan film, the failure of his last outing Thank You and whether or not he would be fine to collaborate with his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu for any of his upcoming movies.

During one of his recent interviews, Naga Chaitanya who has been in the news for his separation with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was asked if he would ever collaborate with her ever again. Naga Chaitanya smiled as he stated, "That's gonna be a crazy one if it happens. But I don't know, only the universe knows. Let's see."

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu had jointly announced on social media that they had decided to part ways. Last year in October the duo made the announcement much to the disapoointment of their fans.

Naga and Samantha have previously worked together in films such as Majili, Ye Maaya Chesave, Oh! Baby, and Love Story. Next, Samantha will be seen in Kushi and Yashoda. Naga, of course, will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya's last film Thank You received harsh criticism from critics for its outmoded subject matter and tedious narrative. When the Love Story actor was questioned if he felt he needed to address any legitimate criticism of his performance, without even batting an eye, Naga Chaitanya responded right away, saying that from the reception to his most recent movie, Thank You, his fans showed him that he was becoming typecast in these family drama and love story movies. Though he received a lot of praise for these kinds of movies in the past, Naga Chaitanya has now come to the conclusion that his fans are sick of watching him play these monotonous characters, and it's about time he tried out something new.

This sportive attitude of the Akkineni actor has drawn much attention, while his fans are happy that Naga Chaitanya has introspective view on his failures.