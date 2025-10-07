Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Naga Chaitanya reveals how his love story with Sobhita Dhulipala began: 'I never imagined I would....'

Naga Chaitanya also shared how Sobhita Dhulipala was angry with him about one song from his last film Thandel.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 07, 2025, 09:59 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

    Naga Chaitanya tied the knot with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2017 and they announced their separation in 2021. In 2022, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor began dating Sobhita Dhulipala and had his second wedding with the Made In Heaven actress in 2024. Now, Naga Chaitanya aka Chay has shared how his love story with Sobhita began on Instagram.

    Appearing on the most recent episode of Jagapathi Babu's talk show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa, Chay said, "We met on Instagram. I never imagined I would meet my partner there. I was familiar with her work. One day, when I posted about Shoyu (his cloud kitchen), she commented with an emoji. I began chatting with her, and soon after, we met."

    The Ye Maaya Chesave actor also shared how Sobhita was angry with him about one song from his last film Thandel. He stated, "She was angry with me because of the song Bujji Thalli. It’s actually the nickname I have given her. She thought I had asked the director (Chandoo Mondeti) to use it in the film. She didn’t talk to me for a few days, but why would I do that?"

    Chay and Sobhita tied the knot at Annapurna Studios, a family-owned property in Hyderabad. Founded in 1976 by Naga Chaitanya's grandfather, the legendary actor-producer Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Annapurna Studios spans 22 acres in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The studio has produced over 60 feature films and is a major hub for Tollywood movie productions.

