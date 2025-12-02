FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Janhvi Kapoor says her mother Sridevi's death became a 'meme': 'We saw what happened with Dharamji, I'm sure...'

Naga Chaitanya or Raj Nidimoru - Who is richer? Know net worths of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first and second husband

Russian President Vladimir Putin issues BIG statement ahead of his visit to India, says, PM Modi and I will discuss...'

Sonia Gandhi to contest panchayat elections? BJP plays a trick in Kerala local polls

India slams Pakistan over Sri Lanka aid flight claims: 'Given the urgency...'

Sanchar Saathi: Why are Opposition leaders calling the new app 'Pegasus 2.0'?

Rohit Sharma on verge of scripting history, 41 more runs will place him in Sachin, Kohli and Dravid club

BIG breakthrough for India, DRDO successfully tests fighter aircraft escape system, WATCH

'Broke a home to create your own': Did Poonam Kaur take a dig at Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Telugu actress says 'money can buy...'

Air India takes BIG action, suspends officials after finding major noncompliance, here's what we know so far

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Naga Chaitanya or Raj Nidimoru - Who is richer? Know net worths of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first and second husband

Naga Chaitanya or Raj Nidimoru - Who is richer?

Rohit Sharma on verge of scripting history, 41 more runs will place him in Sachin, Kohli and Dravid club

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma on verge of scripting history in Raipur

'Broke a home to create your own': Did Poonam Kaur take a dig at Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Telugu actress says 'money can buy...'

'Broke a home to create your own': Did Poonam Kaur take a dig at Samantha?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen: Which is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress?

Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen

Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thrilling vibes

Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thri

5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League

5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Naga Chaitanya or Raj Nidimoru - Who is richer? Know net worths of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first and second husband

Before her recent wedding with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was previously married with star kid Naga Chaitanya. Read on to know who is riche between the two - Raj or Naga.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 02, 2025, 10:23 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Naga Chaitanya or Raj Nidimoru - Who is richer? Know net worths of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first and second husband
Naga Chaitanya vs Raj Nidimoru
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Samantha Ruth Prabhu married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, one half of the director duo Raj & DK, in an intimate ceremony held on December 1 at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Samantha had earlier tied the knot with actor Naga Chaitanya in a grand multi-day destination wedding at the W Goa hotel in October 2017. They divorced each other four years later in 2021. Both Raj and Chaitanya command immense wealth, but the question on everyone’s mind is - who is actually richer?

What is Raj Nidimoru's net worth?

Raj Nidimoru is a filmmaker and producer best known for his long-standing collaboration with Krishna DK on acclaimed projects such as The Family Man, Farzi, Stree, Go Goa Gone, and Citadel: Honey Bunny. A native of Tirupati, Raj began his professional journey as a software engineer in the United States before transitioning full-time into filmmaking, turning his creative passion into a successful career. As per Moneycontrol, his net worth is estimated to be around Rs 80 crore.

What is Naga Chaitanya's net worth?

Naga Chaitanya, son of superstar Nagarjuna and grandson of legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao, ranks among the wealthiest actors in the South film industry. According to The Times of India, he reportedly charges between Rs 15 crore and Rs 20 crore per film and brings in significant earnings through brand endorsements. The actor also owns a lavish bungalow in Hyderabad valued at around Rs 15 crore. Naga Chaitanya’s overall net worth is estimated to be approximately Rs 150 crore.

Raj Nidimoru's first wedding and Naga Chaitanya's second wedding

Raj Nidimoru was previously married to Shhyamali De, who has worked as an assistant director in a few Bollywood films. They tied the knot with each other in 2015 and reportedly, had their divorce in 2022. Some reports even state that Raj and Shhyamali haven't officially divorced yet. On the other hand, three years after his divorce with Samantha, Chaitanya had his second marriage with the Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala, on December 4, 2024, at his family owned Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

READ | Naga Chaitanya makes BIG statement after ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding with Raj Nidimoru: 'People will give you...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Naga Chaitanya or Raj Nidimoru - Who is richer? Know net worths of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first and second husband
Naga Chaitanya or Raj Nidimoru - Who is richer?
Sonia Gandhi to contest panchayat elections? BJP plays a trick in Kerala local polls
Sonia Gandhi to contest Kerala panchayat polls? BJP plays a trick
India slams Pakistan over Sri Lanka aid flight claims: 'Given the urgency...'
India slams Pakistan over Sri Lanka aid flight claims: 'Given the urgency...'
Sanchar Saathi: Why are Opposition leaders calling the new app 'Pegasus 2.0'?
Sanchar Saathi: Why is Opposition calling the app 'Pegasus 2.0'?
Rohit Sharma on verge of scripting history, 41 more runs will place him in Sachin, Kohli and Dravid club
IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma on verge of scripting history in Raipur
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen: Which is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress?
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen
Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thrilling vibes
Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thri
5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League
5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League
This Indian city listed among world’s most stressed, New York tops the list
This Indian city listed among world’s most stressed, New York tops the list
Boman Irani turns 66: Six iconic films that showcase his versatility, comedy, and timeless Bollywood magic
Boman Irani turns 66: Six iconic films that showcase his versatility
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement