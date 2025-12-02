Naga Chaitanya or Raj Nidimoru - Who is richer? Know net worths of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first and second husband

Before her recent wedding with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was previously married with star kid Naga Chaitanya. Read on to know who is riche between the two - Raj or Naga.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, one half of the director duo Raj & DK, in an intimate ceremony held on December 1 at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Samantha had earlier tied the knot with actor Naga Chaitanya in a grand multi-day destination wedding at the W Goa hotel in October 2017. They divorced each other four years later in 2021. Both Raj and Chaitanya command immense wealth, but the question on everyone’s mind is - who is actually richer?

What is Raj Nidimoru's net worth?

Raj Nidimoru is a filmmaker and producer best known for his long-standing collaboration with Krishna DK on acclaimed projects such as The Family Man, Farzi, Stree, Go Goa Gone, and Citadel: Honey Bunny. A native of Tirupati, Raj began his professional journey as a software engineer in the United States before transitioning full-time into filmmaking, turning his creative passion into a successful career. As per Moneycontrol, his net worth is estimated to be around Rs 80 crore.

What is Naga Chaitanya's net worth?

Naga Chaitanya, son of superstar Nagarjuna and grandson of legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao, ranks among the wealthiest actors in the South film industry. According to The Times of India, he reportedly charges between Rs 15 crore and Rs 20 crore per film and brings in significant earnings through brand endorsements. The actor also owns a lavish bungalow in Hyderabad valued at around Rs 15 crore. Naga Chaitanya’s overall net worth is estimated to be approximately Rs 150 crore.

Raj Nidimoru's first wedding and Naga Chaitanya's second wedding

Raj Nidimoru was previously married to Shhyamali De, who has worked as an assistant director in a few Bollywood films. They tied the knot with each other in 2015 and reportedly, had their divorce in 2022. Some reports even state that Raj and Shhyamali haven't officially divorced yet. On the other hand, three years after his divorce with Samantha, Chaitanya had his second marriage with the Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala, on December 4, 2024, at his family owned Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

