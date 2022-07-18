Naga Chaitanya opens up on seriousness of relationships, says 'this is why....'

File Photo

The upcoming film Thank You and how making it taught Naga Chaitanya to take relationships seriously were topics of discussion for recently. In a recent interview, Chaitanya said that even though "we have a lot of special people in our life," "people hesitate and have second thoughts while thanking them."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, an actor, announced her divorce from Chaitanya last year. They made their split announcement on social media. They were wed for over four years.

In an interview with The News Qube, Chaitanya said, “This is a script I feel will instantly connect with audiences. We have a lot of special people in our lives but when it comes to thanking them, we hesitate and have second thoughts. As much as we want to thank them, there’s always some element of guilt or the distance that you share with them could stop us. This film will teach us to go thank those people.”

Chaitanya also said, “This film taught me the importance of expressing gratitude. When I was shooting for this movie, I became more grounded as a person. I called up and thanked some people who’ve contributed to my success in life. This film taught me the seriousness of any relationship and why keeping in touch is so important.”

Fans will see Chaitanya is in the upcoming Telugu movie Thank You. A person from modest origins goes on to become a self-made billionaire in this coming-of-age story. Malavika Nair, Avika Gor, and Raashi Khanna are also featured in the movie.

Chaitanya recently claimed that he portrays a fan of Mahesh Babu in the film. On social media, a video of Chaitanya discussing her role as Mahesh's fan in the film Thank You was shared.