Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Naga Chaitanya opens up on seriousness of relationships, says 'this is why....'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, an actor, announced her divorce from Naga Chaitanya last year. They made their split announcement on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 04:56 PM IST

Naga Chaitanya opens up on seriousness of relationships, says 'this is why....'
File Photo

The upcoming film Thank You and how making it taught Naga Chaitanya to take relationships seriously were topics of discussion for recently. In a recent interview, Chaitanya said that even though "we have a lot of special people in our life," "people hesitate and have second thoughts while thanking them."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, an actor, announced her divorce from Chaitanya last year. They made their split announcement on social media. They were wed for over four years.

In an interview with The News Qube, Chaitanya said, “This is a script I feel will instantly connect with audiences. We have a lot of special people in our lives but when it comes to thanking them, we hesitate and have second thoughts. As much as we want to thank them, there’s always some element of guilt or the distance that you share with them could stop us. This film will teach us to go thank those people.”

Chaitanya also said, “This film taught me the importance of expressing gratitude. When I was shooting for this movie, I became more grounded as a person. I called up and thanked some people who’ve contributed to my success in life. This film taught me the seriousness of any relationship and why keeping in touch is so important.”

Fans will see Chaitanya is in the upcoming Telugu movie Thank You. A person from modest origins goes on to become a self-made billionaire in this coming-of-age story. Malavika Nair, Avika Gor, and Raashi Khanna are also featured in the movie.

Chaitanya recently claimed that he portrays a fan of Mahesh Babu in the film. On social media, a video of Chaitanya discussing her role as Mahesh's fan in the film Thank You was shared.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka: Private school in Bengaluru receives hoax bomb threat, premises evacuated
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.