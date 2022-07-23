Naga Chaitanya opens up on life after divorce from ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu, says 'it feels...'

File Photo

The fairy-tale wedding of South super couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya came to an end a few years later. They broke a million hearts by putting an end to rumours about their personal lives with a social media post last year. Both are now focused on their separate careers and have moved on.

On July 22, 2022, Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film Thank You had its world premiere in theatres. The media frequently questioned Naga about his personal life while the movie was being promoted. According to Bollywoodlife.com, the actor talked openly about his life following COVID-19 and his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Naga said, "During this period, I have changed a lot as a person. Earlier I could not open up much. But now I am able to. Feeling very much attached to my family members and friends. It feels very nice to see myself as an entirely new person."

On Koffee With Karan 7, Karan Johar questioned Samantha about how her life had been, she responded that it had been hard but was better now. Additionally, she said that she is "stronger than ever."

Also, Samantha was questioned by Karan Johar over her post-divorce relations with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. She claimed that if placed in a room, the two would need to hide sharp objects. Then Karan added that it indicates that the relationships are not amicable, to which Sam responded that they are not at the moment but may improve later.

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya had put an end to all the reports about their separation by announcing they were indeed separating on October 2. The star couple had taken to their respective social media handles and issued a joint statement that read, "''To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.''