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Naga Chaitanya moves Delhi HC against allegations of cheating on Samantha Ruth Prabhu, ruining her career

Naga Chaitanya has approached the Delhi High Court, alleging that deepfakes, AI-generated videos and defamatory online content are harming his reputation and violating his personality rights.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 30, 2026, 07:59 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Naga Chaitanya moves Delhi HC against allegations of cheating on Samantha Ruth Prabhu, ruining her career
Image credit: Instagram
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Actor Naga Chaitanya has knocked on the doors of the Delhi High Court, alleging that his identity is being misused across online platforms through AI-generated content, deepfakes, manipulated videos and unauthorized commercial exploitation.

The actor has filed a legal plea seeking protection of his personality rights, claiming that several websites and digital platforms have been using his name, image, voice and likeness without permission. His legal team argued that some online portals were allegedly attaching his name to explicit search keywords to increase web traffic and visibility.

Representing Chaitanya before the court, Senior Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar said fabricated content involving the actor was being created using artificial intelligence and digital editing tools. The lawyer also highlighted content linked to Chaitanya’s past relationship with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, alleging that certain videos and posts falsely portrayed him as being responsible for her personal and professional setbacks.

Calling the content defamatory, Gaggar told the court, “This is trolling, this is not fair criticism.”

During the proceedings, Justice Jyoti Singh noted that celebrities inevitably face greater public attention but emphasized that such scrutiny cannot be limitless. The judge observed, “You are in public life, you are certainly more vulnerable than the rest of the people, but it has its limitations.”

The petition also raises concerns over merchandise allegedly being sold using the actor’s likeness without authorization. According to the filing, advanced technologies including AI-generated imagery, voice cloning and deepfake software are being used to create and circulate misleading content for commercial purposes.

The actor has argued that the continued spread of such material is damaging his reputation and infringing upon his privacy and dignity.

As part of the hearing, the court was shown several YouTube videos that the actor's legal team described as defamatory. While some content had already been taken down, other videos remained online. The court reportedly remarked that one of the links under challenge appeared to be “borderline.”

Seeking broader protection, Chaitanya’s lawyers requested a dynamic injunction that would allow future instances of similar content to be removed without requiring fresh litigation each time.

The High Court has issued summons to the concerned parties and is expected to pass an interim order in the matter. The case will next be heard on September 30.

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