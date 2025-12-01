Naga Chaitanya makes BIG statement after ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding with Raj Nidimoru: 'People will give you...'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Just a few hours after Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's wedding, her first husband Naga Chaitanya took to his Instagram and shared a post that has now gone viral.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 01, 2025, 10:31 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The South sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was previously married to star kid Naga Chaitanya, has tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in a unique ceremony, known as the Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha, at the Linga Bhairavi Temple located inside the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on December 1, 2025. Raj was also previously married with Shhyamali De, who worked as an assistant director in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Rang De Basanti and Vishal Bhardwaj's Omkara.

Just a few hours after Samantha and Raj's wedding, Naga Chaitanya took to his Instagram and shared a post that has now gone viral. He celebrated the second anniversary of his OTT debut series Dhootha, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on December 1, 2023. Along with sharing his photo from the horror mystery thriller show, Naga wrote, "Dhootha is a show that proved that if as an actor you make a choice based in creativity and honesty and you give it your best shot...people will connect. They will receive and give you back that energy. Thank you! 2 years of dhootha! Love to the team that made this happen."

Created and directed by Vikram Kumar, Dhootha also starred Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prachi Desai,  Anish Kuruvilla, Tharun Bhascker, Rohini, Tanikella Bharani, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Pasupathy in the leading roles. The Telugu-langage show, also availabe in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam dubbed versions, was renewed for the second season in June 2024.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya, son of superstar Nagarjuna and grandson of the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao, also tied the knot with Made In Heaven-fame Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4, 2024, at the family-owned Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Chaitanya and Samantha were paired opposite each other in Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam, Autonagar Surya, and Majili. 

Advertisement