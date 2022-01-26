Naga Chaitanya has THIS to say about his onscreen chemistry with ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Naga Chaitanya is one of the most popular Telugu actors whose performances have been critically and commercially acclaimed. He is currently basking in the success of his latest film 'Bangarraju' in which he shares screen space with his superstar father Nagarjuna Akkineni.

During one of the promotional interviews for the supernatural drama, Naga Chaitanya was asked to pick one actress with whom he thinks he shares the best onscreen chemistry and his answer was a pleasant surprise. Answering the rapid-fire round in his interview with Bollywood Hungama, Naga Chaitanya aka Chay didn't even take a second and immediately responded to the question taking the name of his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Naga and Samantha have starred opposite each other in four films namely 'Ye Maaya Chesave', 'Manam', 'Autonagar Surya' and 'Majili'.

In the same interview, when he was asked to pick any one Bollywood actress he would love to work with, Chay named Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone and added, "I love their performances. So if I ever get an opportunity I would love to share screen space with them in some way."

For the unversed, the ex-couple had decided to part ways after four years of marital bliss in October 2021. In October 2017, the stars tied the knot with each other in twin ceremonies as per Hindu and Christian rituals. Pictures and videos from their dreamy wedding had gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chay will soon make his Hindi film debut in the much-anticipated drama 'Laal Singh Chaddha', set for a theatrical release on April 14, 2022. It has been reported that the makers are planning to increase his scenes with the film's leading actor Aamir Khan after seeing their chemistry in the first cut of the 'Forrest Gump' adaptation.