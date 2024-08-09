Naga Chaitanya got engaged to Sobhita on same date that his love story with Samantha began? Know the 8.8.8 connect

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on August 8 but if social media is to be believed the date has some significance for Samantha Ruth Prabhu as well

Telugu star Naga Chaitanya got engaged to actress Sobhita Dhulipala on Thursday. Chaitanya’s father, superstar Nagarjuna shared pictures of the happy couple from the ceremony and even posed with them. In hi caption alongside the picture, Nagarjuna emphasized the chosen date for the engagement – August 8, 2024 – which has an 8.8.8 connect.

However, soon after the announcement, many fans pointed out that the date and its 8.8.8 link may have a connection with Chaitanya’s previous relationship – his marriage to fellow Telugu star Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

“8.8.8! A beginning of infinite love,” read part of Nagarjuna’s caption for Chaitanya and Sobhita. August 8 of any year that is divisible by 8 is referred to as 8.8.8, considered an auspicious time for new beginnings numerologically and astrologically. The last such date was August 8, 2016. Incidentally, fans have claimed that this was the date when Samantha proposed to Chaitanya and embarked on their love story.

Samantha and Chaitanya met on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 but began dating only in November 2015. They got engaged on January 29, 2017 and tied the knot in a Hindu ceremony on October 6 and a Christian ceremony the following day. While fans continue to claim that Samantha did indeed propose to Chay on August 8, 2016, the couple never posted anything about the day or have ever spoken in public about it. It is most likely just a speculation. Samantha and Chay announced their separation in October 2021 and finalised their divorce soon after.

Sobhita and Chaitanya reportedly met a few months after his divorce was finalised and began dating in early 2023. While they never spoke in public about their relationship, the two were spotted on vacations in Europe by fans on a couple of occasions.

