Naga Chaitanya FINALLY breaks silence over divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu

More than three months after announcing his divorce with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya has finally opened up about the same. While Samantha aka Sam has spoken earlier about her split and keeps sharing cryptic posts on her Instagram handle, Naga aka Chay finally broke his silence on the same on Wednesday, 12 January.

The actor, son of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, is currently busy promoting his upcoming film 'Bangarraju' scheduled to release on 14 January 2022. During one of the media interactions, Chay said that the decision was mutual between the ex-couple. As per a Pinkvilla report, Naga said, "It is ok to be separated. That is a mutual decision made for their individual happiness. If she is happy, then I am happy. So Divorce is the best decision in such a situation”.

For the unversed, Sam and Chay had tied the knot in October 2017 in twin ceremonies. On 6th October, the stars tied the knot with each other in a Hindu religious ceremony and shared their wedding vows in a Christian ceremony on 7th October. Pictures and videos from their dreamy wedding had gone viral on social media. Last year on 2nd October, the ex-couple announced their divorce with a joint statement on their respective social media handles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha wowed the audience with her amazing performance as the Sri Lankan rebel in 'The Family Man 2' in 2021 opposite Manoj Bajpayee. She sizzled on the screen recently in an item song in the Telugu blockbuster 'Pushpa - The Rise'. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Bangarraju' in which he shares screen space with his father, Nagarjuna. Chay will soon make his Hindi debut in the much-anticipated drama 'Laal Singh Chaddha' set for a theatrical release on 14 April 2022.