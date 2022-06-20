Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala after split with Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipata/File photos

After separating from his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu last year, Naga Chaitanya aka Chay is said to be in a relationship with the Made in Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala. The two were spotted together at the former's under-construction home in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, as per a Pinkvilla report.

"Chay and Sobhita seemed very comfortable in each other's company as they spent time at the actor's new house. Naga Chaitanya was giving her a tour of his massive home. After a few hours, they left together in the same car", a source was quoted telling the entertainment portal.

The source mentioned that Naga Chaitanya, son of superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, was spotted multiple times at the same hotel where Sobhita was staying during the promotions of her last film Major with Adivi Sesh. It even added that Sobhita recently celebrated her 30th birthday on May 31 in Hyderabad with her 'close buddies' that included Chay.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Naga will make his Bollywood debut in Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chadhha slated to release in cinemas on August 11. The Advait Chandan directorial is the official adaptation of Tom Hanks' mulmultiple-Oscar-winning Forrest Gump.

On the other hand, Sobhita will be seen next in the second season of Zoya Akhtar-Reema Kagti's highly acclaimed web series Made In Heaven. In a recent interview with DNA, the actress talked about the upcoming season and also shared details on how the next season will be bigger and better.



Talking to DNA, Sobhita said, "Because Season 1 has done so well, I feel like we have gone a few notches up in many areas like cinematography, the arcs of the characters and all, it feels more concentrated. I do believe it will be a conversation starter without a doubt. I have blind faith in it because of just how authentic it is."