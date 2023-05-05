Naga Chaitanya confirms he and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have 'moved on,' says actress deserves 'all the happiness'

Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu

It's been two years since actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu parted ways. However, the speculation and interests around their separation still intrigue the media and their fans. Chaitanya finally opened up about his life after separation and shared his thoughts on his former wife. For the unversed, the duo got married in October 2017 and got separated in October 2021.

While promoting his upcoming bilingual film, Custody, Chaitanya spoke to Etimes. When has was asked to share his thoughts about people's interests in his personal life, he added, "Initially, I just ignored them or stared these questions down silently. But now, I have a question: why are people still picking on my marriage? Why people are still speculating about it?

Naga further confirmed that he and Samantha have moved on from their separation. "Yes, it has been more than two years since we separated and a year since we formally divorced. The court has granted us a divorce. Both of us have moved on with our lives." Chaitanya further added that he has tremendous respect for that phase of my life.

Chaitanya also asserted that Samantha is a lovely person and she deserves all the happiness. The actor further added that when the media speculates, things get awkward between them. He asserted that due to such unverified news reporting, the mutual respect in the public's eye gets affected.

Naga also shared his discontent about dragging a 'third person,' who is not connected to his past, just to create sensational headlines. "It is very disrespectful to the third party whom they are unnecessarily involving with my past," He said. In 2022, Naga Chaitanya made his debut in Bollywood with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Naga Chaitanya's Custody will release in Telugu and Tamil versions. Venkat Prabhu's directorial will release in cinemas on May 12.