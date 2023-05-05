Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Naga Chaitanya confirms he and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have 'moved on,' says actress deserves 'all the happiness'

Naga Chaitanya opened up about the mutual respect Samantha Ruth Prabhu and he shares after their separation and stated that the actress is a lovely person.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 07:22 PM IST

Naga Chaitanya confirms he and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have 'moved on,' says actress deserves 'all the happiness'
Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu

It's been two years since actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu parted ways. However, the speculation and interests around their separation still intrigue the media and their fans. Chaitanya finally opened up about his life after separation and shared his thoughts on his former wife. For the unversed, the duo got married in October 2017 and got separated in October 2021. 

While promoting his upcoming bilingual film, Custody, Chaitanya spoke to Etimes. When has was asked to share his thoughts about people's interests in his personal life, he added, "Initially, I just ignored them or stared these questions down silently. But now, I have a question: why are people still picking on my marriage? Why people are still speculating about it?

Naga further confirmed that he and Samantha have moved on from their separation. "Yes, it has been more than two years since we separated and a year since we formally divorced. The court has granted us a divorce. Both of us have moved on with our lives." Chaitanya further added that he has tremendous respect for that phase of my life. 

Chaitanya also asserted that Samantha is a lovely person and she deserves all the happiness. The actor further added that when the media speculates, things get awkward between them. He asserted that due to such unverified news reporting, the mutual respect in the public's eye gets affected. 

Naga also shared his discontent about dragging a 'third person,' who is not connected to his past, just to create sensational headlines. "It is very disrespectful to the third party whom they are unnecessarily involving with my past," He said. In 2022, Naga Chaitanya made his debut in Bollywood with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Naga Chaitanya's Custody will release in Telugu and Tamil versions. Venkat Prabhu's directorial will release in cinemas on May 12.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, MM Keeravani, others attend Ram Charan's star-studded birthday bash
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor raise style quotient at Jio Studios' event
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Meet Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story star who quit studies after school, has net worth of over Rs 10 crore now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
KCET 2023 admit card releasing today at kea.kar.nic.in, know how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.