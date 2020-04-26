Naga Chaitanya chilling with pet Hash during COVID-19 lockdown has the cutest reaction from Samantha

Samantha Akkineni shared an adorable picture of husband Naga Chaitanya looking into the distance as their pet dog Hash sleeps away into his arms. She, in fact, had one of the cutest and 'perfect' caption as she shared a video and the image.

In the video shared by Samantha, Hash fell fast asleep in Naga Chaitanya's arms. More so, the baby dog was seen snoring as Naga, wearing a sleevless t-shirt, shorts and spectacles, held him dearly and kept himself focused so as to not disturb Hash's sweet dreams.

Naga is seen donning a heavy beard, which is the look for his upcoming movie with Sai Pallavi. He is seen relaxing with Hash as the latter falls asleep. Posting the image, Samantha called it 'perfection'. She especially found the snoring of Hash complete perfection, which is something every pet lover would relate to.

Here's the image of Naga Chaitanya with Hash:

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya worked together in movies like 'Ye Maaya Chesave', 'Autonagar' and 'Majili'. After remaining friends for a long time, they found love in one another and tied the knot in 2017. While Naga Chaitanya is part of Sekhar Kammula's 'Love Story', it is still not clear which movie would Samantha work in next.