Naga Chaitanya breaks silence on his failed marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'This is what hurts me a lot...'

Naga Chaitanya, in his recent interview, talked about his failed marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and called it an ‘unfortunate’ event. The actor also revealed that he has huge respect for that phase of his life.

In an interview with Prema the Journalist, Chaitanya said, “Whatever happened in my personal life with my marriage, that’s very unfortunate. But I have immense respect for that phase of my life. It is due to the media reportage and how they’ve portrayed everything by speculating and spreading rumours, the whole respect is lost, and diminished in the public eye. This is what hurt me a lot.”

He also mentioned that it is sometimes hurtful to that hear that he has been linked to the third person by the media. He mentioned, “Just for headlines, they’re linking my name to some third person and speculating more. This has really hurt me a lot. For no reason or fault at all of the third party, they’re being dragged into this whole issue. Whatever happened has happened, they should let go.”

It's been two years since actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu parted ways. However, the speculation and interests around their separation still intrigue the media and their fans. For the unversed, the duo got married in October 2017 and got separated in October 2021.

Recently, while promoting his upcoming bilingual film, Custody, Chaitanya spoke to Etimes. When has was asked to share his thoughts about people's interests in his personal life, he added, "Initially, I just ignored them or stared these questions down silently. But now, I have a question: why are people still picking on my marriage? Why people are still speculating about it?

Naga further confirmed that he and Samantha have moved on from their separation. "Yes, it has been more than two years since we separated and a year since we formally divorced. The court has granted us a divorce. Both of us have moved on with our lives." Chaitanya further added that he has tremendous respect for that phase of my life.

