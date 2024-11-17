A fan page of Naga Chaitanya shared a wedding card featuring all the wedding details. The wedding card reads, ''We are delighted to announce the wedding of Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya."

Ever since Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s engagement, their fans have been waiting for an update on their much-awaited wedding ceremony. The couple has not yet officially divulged details of the wedding date and venue. However, their wedding card has leaked online leaving fans excited for the grand celebration.

A fan page of Naga Chaitanya shared a wedding card featuring all the wedding details on X(formerly known as Twitter). It begins with a heartfelt announcement that read, ''We are delighted to announce the wedding of Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya. “ Further the wedding card listed key details including the wedding date to be December 4, 2024, and the venue-Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. It ends with a sweet note that reads “Your good wishes and blessings are much appreciated on this special occasion.”

The wedding card also features symbols of temple bells and art of cows and banana leaves. It beautifully blends Soth Indian tradition with contemporary design. Along with the wedding card, the guests’ gift basket also got leaked. The basket was filled with thoughtful items like an ikkat-printed ensemble, a jasmine garland, sweets and other food items. See the leaked wedding card and guest gift hamper here:

Most recently, Naga Chaitanya opened up about how his family life will look-like, ahead of his marriage with Sobhita. He appeared on The Rana Daggubati show, and said, “Happily married, couple of kids."In August, Naga got engaged to Sobhita, and the news was shared by Naga’s father on X(formerly known as Twitter).“We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love," he had written.

Meanwhile, Naga was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The ex-couple parted ways after four years of marriage.