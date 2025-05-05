Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala attended the opening ceremony of WAVES Summit, and her OOTD sparked pregnancy rumours. What is the truth behind this?

Tollywood couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have broken their silence over pregnancy rumours and stated them. Recently, Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya attended the opening ceremony of the WAVES Summit in Mumbai. Who knew fashion could cause a media meltdown?

The representative of the couple stated the crime. The Ponniyin Selvan actress found herself at the centre of an unexpected rumour mill when paparazzi noted the "loose fit" of her clothing and promptly jumped to conclusions, whispering tales of impending parenthood with Naga Chaitanya.

However, a close family source of the superstar has put all speculation to rest with a chuckle and clarified, “Nope, she’s just stylish—not expecting! It’s amazing how a change in silhouette can birth a whole new storyline.” The insider was amused by the rumour's stretch. “She wore anti-fit, not maternity,” confined the source

It seems the only thing Sobhita is currently expecting... is more fashion critique. Next time, the Major actress would wear a bodycon just to shut down the headlines and the gossip mongers get pregnant with rumours. Because in Celebville, if it’s oversized, it’s overanalysed.

Naga Chaitanya says Sobhita lacks 'basic human skills'?

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, who got married in a private ceremony on December 4, 2024, had a fun interview in which they talked about each other's habits. During the interview, Naga also revealed about if the actress cooks or not. While speaking to Vogue India, when asked, “Who is more likely to apologise even when they aren’t at fault?", Sobhita quickly claimed it's her. However, Chaitanya interrupted, jokingly saying, “She doesn’t believe in sorries and thank yous.”

On the work front, Sobhita was last seen in the Ponniyin Selvan franchise. Whereas, Naga Chaitanya was seen opposite Sai Pallavi in Thandel. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot in a private ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The intimate wedding was graced by several notable stars, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Nayantara, Jr. NTR, and their families.