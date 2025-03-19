Sobhita Dhulipala shared intimate details about her relationship with Naga Chaitanya, including his proposal. She praised his simplicity, positivity, and devotion, saying he finds joy in the little things, like spending hours cleaning his bike.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala shared the sweet story of how they met and fell in love. It all began when Sobhita discovered that Naga Chaitanya followed her on Instagram during an "Ask Me Anything" session. She reciprocated by following him, and they started exchanging messages. Their online connection blossomed into a real-life romance when Naga Chaitanya flew to Mumbai in April 2022 to take Sobhita on a lunch date. Fast forward to December 2024, the couple tied the knot and have been inseparable ever since, even enjoying a romantic honeymoon in Mexico.

Sobhita Dhulipala shared intimate details about her relationship with Naga Chaitanya, including his proposal. She praised his simplicity, positivity, and devotion, saying he finds joy in the little things, like spending hours cleaning his bike. She admires how Naga remains optimistic, even in the face of challenges. She cited his reaction to the contrasting box office performances of his films "Thandel" and "Custody" (2023), where his response remained unchanged, showcasing his grounded and positive nature.



On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya revealed that he admires Sobhita 's Telugu language skills the most. He fondly described how she effortlessly switches between being a city girl in Mumbai and embracing her cultural roots in Vizag. He humorously admitted that Sobhita's Telugu is far superior to his own, and he often jokes that she should teach him. “Her Telugu, man,” he said, adding, “My family speaks Telugu too, but I studied in Chennai, picked up Tamil outside and spoke English at home—so my Telugu is nowhere near hers. I keep joking that she should teach me, pass on all that intelligence,” he told Vogue.



Meanwhile, Naga and Sobhita got married in a private ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, a venue holding great sentimental value for the Akkineni family. The studio was founded by Naga Chaitanya's grandfather, Akkineni Nageshwar Rao, in 1976. The intimate wedding was attended by several prominent stars, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Nayantara, Jr. NTR, and his family.