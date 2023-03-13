Search icon
Naatu Naatu wins at Oscars 2023: Ukraine allowed RRR crew to shoot at Presidential Palace because…

RRR's award-winning song 'Naatu Naatu' was shot in the lawns of the Presidential Palace of Kyiv in Ukraine in 2021.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 09:19 AM IST

Naatu Naatu wins at Oscars 2023: Ukraine allowed RRR crew to shoot at Presidential Palace because…
Naatu Naatu wins at Oscars 2023 | File Photo

‘Naatu Naatu’ created history on Monday becoming the first Indian soundtrack to win the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category at Oscars 2023. The famous Telugu song from filmmaker SS Rajamouli's period action blockbuster ‘RRR’ completed a trio of major awards after its Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award wins.

The song was shot in the lawns of the Presidential Palace of Kyiv in Ukraine in 2021. The massive heritage structure is named the Mariinsky Palace. It is the official residence of the President of Ukraine, a post currently held by the country’s wartime leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Ukraine Parliament building is right beside the palace.

Interestingly, the filmmakers got permission to shoot at the venue because the Ukrainian president Zelensky was a television actor before embarking on a political career.

“We shot the Naatu Naatu song in Ukraine. It is a real location. Actually, it is the Ukrainian President’s palace. There is a parliament right beside the palace. Luckily, they gave us permission to shoot because the Ukrainian president was a television actor. The funny thing is that he acted as the President in a TV series before becoming the President,” RRR director SS Rajamouli had said in an interview in 2021.

The shooting for Naatu Naatu happened before the Russia-Ukraine war broke out later in the year. Once that happened, the location became out of bounds for tourists. RRR star Ram Charan reportedly sent provisions and monetary help to some of the local crew members of the film who were impacted by the conflict.

READ | Oscars to Golden Globe: Check list of major international awards won by RRR, Naatu Naatu song

