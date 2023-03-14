Search icon
Naatu Naatu singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj pose with Rihanna, call her 'most amazing lady'

After the Oscars 2023, Naatu Naatu singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj met singer Rihanna. They shared photos on Instagram and penned heart-touching notes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 03:48 PM IST

Credit: Kaala Bhairava/Instagram

Naatu Naatu singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj amazed everyone when they performed at the Oscars 2023. They received a standing ovation at the Oscars ceremony which took place at Dolby Theatre, in Los Angeles.

After the ceremony, the duo met singer Rihanna. Sharing a picture from their meeting with the ‘Queen’, Kaala took to Instagram and wrote, "I was short of words when this happened. An artist I always looked up to, and admired deeply! My inspiration, The queen @badgalriri.. Wanted to tell her how much I love Stay and that I must’ve listened to it a million times, but yes I was short of words! This memory is going to stay in my heart forever."

Rahul also took to Instagram to share a picture with Rihanna and called it a dream come true moment. He captioned the post, "Wooow I have met the most amazing lady with a very beautiful heart ?? Still in shock by seeing your humbleness #rihana @badgalriri and how down to earth you are! Thank you so much for calling and appreciating for the performance and #oscarwinning. It`s an emotional moment for me!! Can’t keep calm #mydreamcometrue (sic)."

 

Oscars 2023 was truly special for Kaala and Rahul as their song Naatu Naatu from RRR won the Best Original Song award at the 95th Academy Awards. Rahul’s father Rajkumar spoke to ANI after Naatu Naatu was declared winner at Oscars 2023.

"This is a moment of pride for India. Our forefathers used to sing and he has also got the same genes. When he was a child he would sing sometimes and I took notice of it," he said. Rahul’s mother Sudha Rani said, "We are very happy. By almighty’s grace, we consider ourselves extremely fortunate. Keeravani Sir and Rajamouli Sir also helped us a lot."

Speaking about Rahul’s knack for singing since his childhood days, his mother said, "He used to play music on the table. His father took notice of it and got him admitted to music school. Rahul took his lessons from Pandit Vitthal Rao."

The song’s music is composed by M.M. Keeravaani, while its lyrics are written by Chandrabose. Before winning the Oscar, the song had bagged awards on the global stage. In January, Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globe in the Best Original Song category. Five days later, RRR bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One for the Best Song and another for Best Foreign Language Film. (With inputs from ANI)

