Naatu Naatu performance gets standing ovation at Oscars 2023, Deepika Padukone introduces RRR chartbuster on stage

Naatu Naatu performance at the 95th Academy Awards received a standing ovation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 07:15 AM IST

Naatu Naatu performance at the Oscars

Naatu Naatu, the Oscar-nominated song from RRR was performed on the Oscars stage ON Monday morning. American dancer Lauren Gottlieb joined the singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava to put up a scintillating performance on the song. And the energetic performance received a standing ovation from Hollywood’s elite at the Oscars.

On Sunday night (Monday morning India time), the 95th Academy Awards were presented at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Deepika Padukone first walked on to the stage to present Naatu Naatu, describing it as an ‘absolute banger’. Calling it ‘the first song from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar’, a beaming Deepika introduced the song and invited the performers on stage.

The energetic three-minute performance on the Oscar stage electrified the atmosphere at the awards and caused the audience members – some of the biggest names in world cinema – to get up from their seats and give it a standing ovation. The song has been nominated in the Best Original Song category.

RRR is a fictionalised account of the exploits of two real-life Indian revolutionaries from the 1920s. Naatu Naatu, picturised on the film’s two leads – Ram Charan and Jr NTR – is an energetic dance track that has become a viral global sensation since the film’s international release last year. Composed by MM Keeravani, the original Telugu version of the song has been sung by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. The song’s choreography, which has earned praise worldwide, has been done by Prem Rakshit. The song.

RRR, which released in theatres in April last year, is one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all-time, with a worldwide gross of Rs 1175 crore. It has also become a cult phenomenon in the West after its digital release on Netflix globally. Earlier in the awards season, the film bagged several major awards, including five trophies at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards and two at the Golden Globes. The film’s global success has also led to director SS Rajamouli and the two stars – Ram Charan and Jr NTR – become household names in the US.

From Devdas and Gulaal to Padmaavat, times when Bollywood films painted the screen red
5 healthy reasons why you should include dragon fruit in your diet
Mada 9 supercar unveiled by Taliban minister, Afghanistan’s first supercar gets mixed reactions
Nandamuri Taraka Ratna death: From Amaravathi to Nandeeswarudu, 5 famous movies of the late actor and TDP leader
Beating Retreat 2023: Sky to illuminate with country's biggest light and drone show at Vijay Chowk
