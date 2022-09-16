Naane Varuven teaser: Dhanush's double role in jaw-dropping spectacle leaves fans impressed

File photo

One of his eagerly anticipated movies this year is Naane Varuven, which is directed by Selvaraghavan, the famed filmmaker and brother of Dhanush. The movie, in which Dhanush and Swedish actress Elli Avrram co-star, has raised a lot of expectations among viewers because it marks Selvaraghavan and Dhanush's first collaboration in almost 11 years. On Thursday, the film's creators released the first teaser, much to the delight of online users. The majority of the movie, which was shot in Ooty, has Dhanush in a double-action role.

Dhanush appears in the teaser in both a hero and a villainous avatar. He appears like a simple man in one and a tough one in the other.

Producer Kalaippuli S. Thanu, whose company, V Creations, is in charge of the movie's production. Prabhu, Yogi Babu, and Indhuja Ravichandran also feature. Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the music. The movie has not yet been given a release date.

Selvaraghavan had previously told Pinkvilla, "What a fantastic thing about Dhanush is, he is an actor and I'm the director on the sets. So there are no creative differences between us. He just simply follows me. Now my responsibilities are more because he is a two-time National award winner, he has now gone to Hollywood and to handle such an actor, I have to keep forgetting he is my brother. I have to keep myself reminding, that he has achieved a lot. You suddenly feel responsibility, to do justice to his talent."