Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Naane Varuven teaser: Dhanush's double role in jaw-dropping spectacle leaves fans impressed

Dhanush appears in the teaser in both a hero and a villainous avatar. He appears like a simple man in one and a tough one in the other.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 03:42 PM IST

Naane Varuven teaser: Dhanush's double role in jaw-dropping spectacle leaves fans impressed
File photo

One of his eagerly anticipated movies this year is Naane Varuven, which is directed by Selvaraghavan, the famed filmmaker and brother of Dhanush. The movie, in which Dhanush and Swedish actress Elli Avrram co-star, has raised a lot of expectations among viewers because it marks Selvaraghavan and Dhanush's first collaboration in almost 11 years. On Thursday, the film's creators released the first teaser, much to the delight of online users. The majority of the movie, which was shot in Ooty, has Dhanush in a double-action role.  

Dhanush appears in the teaser in both a hero and a villainous avatar. He appears like a simple man in one and a tough one in the other. 

Producer Kalaippuli S. Thanu, whose company, V Creations, is in charge of the movie's production. Prabhu, Yogi Babu, and Indhuja Ravichandran also feature. Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the music. The movie has not yet been given a release date. 

Also read: Dhanush reunites with ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for son Yatra's school function, photo goes viral

Selvaraghavan had previously told Pinkvilla, "What a fantastic thing about Dhanush is, he is an actor and I'm the director on the sets. So there are no creative differences between us. He just simply follows me. Now my responsibilities are more because he is a two-time National award winner, he has now gone to Hollywood and to handle such an actor, I have to keep forgetting he is my brother. I have to keep myself reminding, that he has achieved a lot. You suddenly feel responsibility, to do justice to his talent." 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
In pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Shehnaaz Gill grace style awards event
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Lucknow rains: Nine people dead due to wall collapse
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.