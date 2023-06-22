Naa Ready: Vijay's vocals, dance steps in Leo song impress netizens, fans say 'perfect birthday treat for anna fans'

Still of Vijay from the song

Tamil superstar Vijay, also known as Thalapathy Vijay has turned 49, and the makers of his upcoming movie, Leo, gave a perfect birthday gift to his fans. The makers of Leo released the lyrical video of the song- Naa Ready, and it has everything, Thalapathy fans would crave.

Vijay has sung the song with music director Anirudh Ravichander, and his dance steps in the song have already impressed the masses and his fans. The song was released on Thursday, June 22, and within 2 hours of the upload, the song has crossed over 2 million views. Sony Music South uploaded the video with the description, "In the smashing vocals of #ThalapathyVijay here comes the most -awaited #Leo first single #NaaReady composed by Rockstar Anirudh! Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj this one is sure to top charts and hearts alike!"

Here's the song

As soon as the song was released, fans of the actor hailed the video as the 'perfect birthday gift'. An internet user wrote, "Goosebumps Overloaded." Another fan wrote, "Goosbumps over loaded and happy Birthday vijay anna." One of the netizens wrote, "A perfect birthday treat for vijay anna fans." Another netizen wrote, "It's the lyrics that gives goosebumps actually." One of the netizens wrote, "Goosebumps in each steps...Love u vijay anna many more happy birthday." Another netizen wrote, "Thalaivaaaaaaa happy birthday thalaiva... Can’t wait to see u in big screen song summa thaaru maaru."