Mysaa: After Pushpa 2, Tarak Ponnappa will play 'ruthless' baddie in Rashmika Mandanna's actioner, makers reveal drops first poster on his birthday

Tarak Ponnappa has become the new favourite baddie of Telugu cinema. After Pushpa 2 and the recently released Peddi, the actor will now be playing a baddie in Rashmika Mandanna's film.

Actor Tarak Ponnappa, popularly known for playing the negative lead in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule, has now joined Rashmika Mandanna's Mysaa. The upcoming action drama is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of 2026. Time and again, Rashmika has impressed audiences with her dynamic performances, and Mysaa promises to be no exception.

The film is all set to present her in a bold and powerful avatar, potentially redefining her on-screen persona like never before. While the excitement for the film continues to rise, the team has introduced fierce and ruthless Eera, who will be played by Tarak Ponnappa.

Mysaa makers reveal Tarak Ponnappa as Eera

Taking to their social media, the team Mysaa dropped a poster of Tarak Ponnappa as Eera, on his birthday. While wishing the actor, the makers wrote, Team #MYSAA wishes the powerhouse performer @tarakponnappa a very Happy Birthday. Get ready to witness his fierce and ruthless performance as 'EERA’ in #MYSAA.

Here's the post

How the internet reacts to Tarak Ponnappa's reveal

As soon as the makers introduced the big baddie of Mysa, netizens shared their reactions on social media. "Bro is the national villain of New India," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Bro, don’t make problems with our srivalli bcoz we don't need to tell what will happen to you next. RAPPA RAPPA." One of the netizens wrote, "Happy birthday, brother. This is the best news."

Tarak Ponnappa became the ultimate villain after this film

For the unversed, Tarak became a household name after playing Kogatam Buggi Reddy in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule. In the film, he entered after two hours, but became a highlight, even overshadowing Fahadh Faasil's IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Produced by Unformula Films and directed by Rawindra Pulle, Mysaa is an emotional action thriller set in tribal lands, promising powerful visuals, a gripping story, and Rashmika’s unforgettable performance. The film is expected to be released in cinemas in 2026.