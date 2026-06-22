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'My wife's an Alpha': Ranbir Kapoor turns into Alia Bhatt's biggest cheerleader with sweet gesture | Viral video

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was recently spotted in Mumbai and his outfit quickly caught public attention for a personal and affectionate message supporting his wife, Alia Bhatt.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 22, 2026, 10:34 PM IST

'My wife's an Alpha': Ranbir Kapoor turns into Alia Bhatt's biggest cheerleader with sweet gesture | Viral video
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Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was recently spotted in Mumbai and his outfit quickly caught public attention for a personal and affectionate message supporting his wife, Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir Kapoor’s T-shirt shoutout goes viral

Ranbir Kapoor came in casual, dressed in a whole black look, T-shirt, track pants, a cap and sunglasses and then his T-shirt highlighted bold text that says 'My Wife’s An Alpha.' And yeah, it feels like a direct nudge toward Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Alpha.

People pretty quickly read it as a small but genuine sign of support, like a warm little approval moment for Alia, since she has a key role in the action thriller. The movie also sits in the growing Yash Raj Films Spy Universe, with titles such as Ek Tha Tiger, War and Pathaan, you know the whole spy thing.

Paparazzi managed to catch him for a second; he briefly acknowledged the photographers with a smile and a wave before he headed inside a building. In no time, the scene started doing rounds online, on social media, and fans were praising his gesture for the way he seemed to back his wife.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fans react to Ranbir Kapoor’s gesture

Social media users praised the couple's relationship and referred to him as a 'supportive husband' in response to the appearance. Many admirers emphasised how Ranbir and Alia Bhatt are one of Bollywood's most adored couples because they frequently publicly encourage one another's career endeavours. Online comments praised Ranbir's straightforward but effective promotion of his wife's movie without issuing a formal statement, calling the occasion 'sweet.'

Also read: Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor glam-up roka ceremony | Viral pics

About Alia Bhatt’s film Alpha

Alpha is an upcoming action-thriller directed by Shiv Rawail, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol. Set around a high-stakes spy mission, the film is being promoted as the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, following the success of blockbuster entries like War and Pathaan. It is scheduled to release on July 3, 2026.

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