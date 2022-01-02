'My shoulder still hurts': Allu Arjun on adapting 'Pushpa' body language

Icon star Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa Part 1: The Rise' is shattering records across the globe, and the film earned acceptance across all the languages.

In its third week, there has been a rise in screen counts. This is a feat that most films fail to achieve, and the reason behind it is the craze for the film. Allu worked hard for the film, and apart from his seamless dance moves, and intense acting skills, the Pushparaj signature walk and body language has become an instant hit. Pushparaj's posture of a tilted shoulder and swirling his hand under his beard has become a trend, but do you know that Arjun has hurt his shoulder to perfect the style.

While speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Allu shared that for the three-hour movie, he has spent two years, and he is bearing a sprained shoulder. "The director told me that he wants a unique body language (for the character), which should be followed by masses." The actor further added that he shared a couple of ideas, and among them, the tilted shoulder idea clicked. "I had three-four ideas, but this shoulder-lifting idea looked perfect. Keeping one shoulder up seemed a little different and there's a bit of heroism to it. It's not three hours, (but) it's two years of hard work. My shoulder still hurts."

The makers even revealed why they shelved a nude scene in the movie. The climax of 'Pushpa: The Rise' was supposed to include stars Allu Arjun and Fahadh Fassil naked, but the directors decided against it due to the conservative Telugu audience's reaction. In another conversation with the media, director Sukumar let the secret slip. "The climax confrontation scene is different from the one we originally shot," Sukumar revealed. "Allu Arjun and Fahadh were supposed to go nude for the climax scene. But, we did not go for it because going nude is too much for the Telugu audience," the `Nannaku Prematho` director said.