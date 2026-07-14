'My only job is to take care of him': Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna pens emotional note after his surgery

The Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM underwent a three-and-a-half-hour shoulder surgery in Mumbai after years of living with a painful injury.

Actor-politician and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is recovering after undergoing a major shoulder surgery at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. A day after the operation, his wife Anna Konidela shared an emotional message, saying her focus is now entirely on helping him recover after years of silently enduring pain.

Anna also posted a picture from the hospital, showing Pawan Kalyan resting after the surgery. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who visited him following the procedure, was also seen in the photograph.

Anna Konidela opens up about Pawan Kalyan's pain

In her note, Anna said Pawan has spent years carrying responsibilities that were much heavier than the physical pain he lived with. She added that he has never been someone who openly speaks about his health or looks for sympathy.

"His burden in life has always been far heavier than his physical pain. He rarely complains. Only when the pain becomes too much, even for him," she wrote. She further shared that her only priority at the moment is to stay by his side and support him throughout his recovery.

"For now, my only job is to take good care of him and make sure he knows he's in safe hands. One day at a time. We'll get there."

CM Chandrababu Naidu visits Pawan Kalyan

After meeting Pawan Kalyan at the hospital, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wished him a speedy recovery through a social media post. "I visited Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan, who is undergoing treatment in Mumbai today. I wish him a speedy recovery. @PawanKalyan."

Why did Pawan Kalyan undergo surgery?

According to the Jana Sena Party, Pawan Kalyan underwent a three-and-a-half-hour surgery on his right shoulder after doctors diagnosed him with severe rotator cuff injuries in both shoulders. Although surgery had been recommended earlier, he postponed the procedure because of his government responsibilities.

Doctors operated only on his right shoulder to allow a smoother recovery. Surgery on the left shoulder is expected to be performed after around two months.

The party said the injury dates back to 2016 but gradually worsened because of his demanding schedule, including political campaigns, rallies and public events. The seriousness of the condition came to light during medical examinations conducted before his nasal surgery earlier this year.

Surgery more complicated than expected

The Jana Sena Party later confirmed that the surgery was successful and was performed by a team led by noted orthopaedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala.

During the operation, doctors discovered an avulsion fracture in Pawan Kalyan's right shoulder that had not been detected earlier. The unexpected finding made the procedure more complex, extending the surgery to nearly three and a half hours. After the operation, he was shifted to the recovery room, where doctors are closely monitoring his condition.

Upcoming films

Despite his surgery, Pawan Kalyan has several films lined up. He will next appear in PSPK32, directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Talluri, with the story written by Vakkantham Vamsi. He is also set to feature in OG 2, directed by Sujeeth.