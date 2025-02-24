As per the press note shared by the makers, the movie delves into the diverse experiences of four characters, each facing their own personal journey.

The trailer for the anthology film 'My Melbourne' has been released. It includes four powerful stories directed by filmmakers Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das, Onir’s anthology offers thought-provoking tales of human connection

Set in Melbourne, Australia, the anthology film 'My Melbourne' offers a glimpse into a unique, thought-provoking tales of human connection, resilience, and identity. It is scheduled to be released in theatres across India on March 14, 2025.

As per the press note shared by the makers, the movie delves into the diverse experiences of four characters, each facing their own personal journey. The four stories are all inspired by true incidents. 'My Melbourne' addresses universally relevant themes of race, gender, sexuality, and disability.

The stories featured in 'My Melbourne' include, NANDINI - Directed by Onir, tells the story of Indraneel, a queer Indian man who reunites with his estranged father in Melbourne to complete a ceremonial ritual. The film explores the complexities of their fraught relationship, the power of forgiveness, and the healing process amid grief.

JULES - Directed by Arif Ali along with the creative direction by Imtiaz Ali. It tells the story of a newly married Sakshi who forms an unexpected bond with Jules, a homeless woman. Together, they navigate their personal struggles and discover the power of connection despite their differences.

EMMA, Directed by Rima Das, tells the story of a talented deaf dancer who grapples with self-doubt and discrimination until a chance meeting with another deaf dancer inspires her to embrace her uniqueness and find her inner strength.

SETARA - Directed by Kabir Khan, is a real-life story of a 15-year-old Afghan girl who rebuilds her life in Melbourne after fleeing the Taliban. She finds her sense of belonging through cricket and resilience amid family tensions and past trauma.

The film's lead actress plays herself in the film depicting her true-to-life experiences.

The movie's newly released trailer opens with a shot of Melbourne's bustling streets. It starts with the introduction of a young woman who faces difficulties at her workplace. She struggles to keep up with the demands of her workplace, her distress evident as she fumbles, dropping a pan full of food and quickly apologising.

It was followed by glimpses of a deaf dancer playing ballerina, a queer Indian man who shares a bitter relationship with his father and an Aghan girl who finds comfort in cricket after fleeing from the Taliban with her family.

