'My hand is swollen': TV actor Sehban Azim says he is hit during CJP protest lathi-charge

TV actor Sehban Azim said his hand was swollen after being hit in Delhi Police’s lathi-charge at the CJP protest. He claimed he was trying to protect friends.

TV actor Sehban Azim said he was injured during police action at the Cockroach Janta Party protest in Delhi on Monday. He claimed he was hit while trying to protect two friends and called the situation 'extremely heartbreaking.'

Sehban Azim’s account

Sehban Azim participated in the CJP student demonstration at Jantar Mantar. He is well known for TV series such as Dill Mill Gayye, Thapki Pyar Ki, Bepannaah, and Tujhse Hai Raabta. 'It was a very heartbreaking sight to witness,' he stated in an interview with Mid-Day. Along with my two female friends from Mumbai, I attended the protest to show solidarity for the students. While I was protecting them from the lathi there, I was struck. My hand is swollen. They repeatedly struck my arms, legs and everything else.'

He claimed that the police were beating people without inspecting who they were hitting. 'They weren't even bothered who they were hitting, be it young kids, women, nobody,' he claimed. Many students were left bleeding throughout the action, he claimed. Additionally, Sehban posted a picture of his swollen hand to Instagram along with a description of what happened.

Also read: Sonam Bajwa slams lathi-charge on students at CJP protest: 'These are young voices of our country, not threats'

What happened at Jantar Mantar

The Cockroach Janta Party organised a march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament, where protesters demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had been camping for a month. Initially peaceful, with demonstrators offering flowers to police, the situation escalated when police barricaded the area and later employed a lathi-charge as the crowd grew. Some protesters climbed barricades, leading to the use of tear gas and resulting in injuries. Delhi Police claimed the protesters were unruly, alleging violence and property damage, while one supporter expressed shock at the level of force used against them.