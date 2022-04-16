‘My forever queen’: BTS' J-Hope shares goofy photos from his meeting with Lady Gaga

J-Hope/Instagram

Pictures of J-Hope from BTS meeting Lady Gaga have been circulating on the internet. The boy band is now in the United States for their Permission To Dance On Stage- Las Vegas four-day event. Lady Gaga's Las Vegas show, Lady Gaga Enigma + Jazz & Piano, was also attended by band member J-Hope, who uploaded photos of the event on social media.

Sharing the pictures, J-Hope wrote, “Today was a really glorious day. When it comes to a show, there’s none like Lady Gaga!!! It was a special day for me, since I wanted to see her performance so much. Today, on the stage she was incredible, but off the stage she was so professional and there was so much to learn from her, and every comment from her for me will stay with me for my whole life. @ladygaga, my queen forever! Please keep making your incredible music. Thanks to you, today I discovered the beauty of jazz! I cheer you on as a fan!!! Love U!!."

For the unversed, K-Pop superband BTS brought the Grammys to the center stage by performing the power-packed number 'Butter' at the 64th annual music awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3. Jungkook swooped down from the ceiling in spectacular fashion while other band members sat in the audience alongside stars like Keith Urban. V of the BTS, who was also in the crowd, playfully flirted with Olivia Rodrigo, who performed right before BTS, reports Variety.



J-Hope almost slipped while making the transition from one stage to the next but made a smooth (as butter) recovery. The group, consisting of RM, Suga, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, V, and J-Hope, then transitioned from superstars to super spies, ducking lights as the James Bond theme played.