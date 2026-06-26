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'My face looks tired': Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal opens up about battling an autoimmune condition for 3–4 years

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'My face looks tired': Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal opens up about battling an autoimmune condition for 3–4 years

Vishnu Vishal has revealed that he has been living with an autoimmune condition for the past three to four years and that his medication has caused visible side effects.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 26, 2026, 09:18 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'My face looks tired': Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal opens up about battling an autoimmune condition for 3–4 years
Image credit: Instagram
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Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal has opened up about his health after fans expressed concern over his recent appearance. The actor revealed that he has been battling an autoimmune condition for the past three to four years and that the medication has caused visible side effects.

Sharing a note on social media on Thursday, Vishnu thanked fans for their love and support before explaining the reason behind his tired look. "Hey everyone, first of all, thank you for all the love and concern you've shown through your comments and messages. It truly means a lot, and I wanted to share this with you personally."

He went on to reveal that the treatment has led to bloating, which many fans had noticed in his recent public appearances.

"Many of you noticed that my face looks tired lately. The reason is that I've been dealing with an autoimmune condition for the last 3-4 years, and the prescribed medication I'm taking on and off has some visible side effects, including the bloating you've been noticing. This treatment is medically necessary, and my health has to come first (sic)."

Despite his health issues, Vishnu said he has continued promoting Gatta Kusthi 2 because he feels responsible towards everyone who worked on the film.

The actor also shared that he is hopeful of recovering soon and thanked fans for their constant support.

"I'm hopeful that my health will improve soon. Your concern has only encouraged me to take even better care of myself, and I'm truly grateful for every message and every bit of support (sic)."

Vishnu ended his note by saying that Gatta Kusthi 2 has entered its final week of promotions. He added that he is filled with positivity and excitement and is looking forward to audiences watching the film when it releases in theatres on July 3, 2026.

Following his post, several fans wished the actor a speedy recovery and flooded the comments section with messages of support.

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