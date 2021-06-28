Mustafa Khan â€“ Singer with Magical Charms

The music industry is one of the most sought and fastest-growing industries across the world. New young talents are being discovered each day. Talents, unlike before, are coming on stage. Mustafa Khan is known to be one of the youngest singers in Dubai. The 12 years old young talent has amazing charms when it comes to singing.

Mustafa has a YouTube channel called ‘MK Music’, which already has thousands of subscribers. He loves the fact that he can sing Bollywood songs by giving them a twist of his own. According to him, this is what makes him different from other young singers. He says that his musical journey began solely because of his father who identified his musical talent. His father once saw him singing at home and immediately realized that Mustafa is meant to do great works. With each passing day, his passion for music only grew, and soon he understood the real meaning of music. Mustafa loves to sing for others. He believes that music can give immense pleasure to one’s soul and to be able to do that is magic.

Mustafa understands that no everyone has the privilege to be recognized, and if he is a known singer throughout Dubai and many parts of the world, then it is all because of God. The young artist is thankful for the support and love he has earned through his music. Many known artists of the industry have appreciated his work and have retweeted his songs. He says that even though he started early and has somewhat made a name for himself, he still has a long way to go.

Since Mustafa began his music career earlier than others, he also had to struggle earlier. Despite being young, he had his fair share of hardships in life. But he was never discouraged rather he practised and learned a lot more. By practising every day, he built momentum and consistency.

Having talent does not mean that you will get everything easily. You have to work hard, no matter in what field you are in. Mustafa made a name for himself through his persistent hard work and positive attitude.