Musician Michael Ramos introduces new mixes to his listeners

DJ mixing is a way of creating a continuous track by putting different songs together in sequence with modified sounds and effects. Michael Ramos is a professional DJ and the owner of NuStyle Entertainment. He introduces new musical styles and mixing for the listeners through DJing.

Mixcloud DJ Michael has hosted DJ nights at clubs and parties for many years. He is an experienced musician who loves experimenting with musical genres and styles to produce unique sounds. The listeners have greatly appreciated his musical choices and mixes.

NuStyle by Michael is a DJing business that provides DJ services to weddings, birthdays, parties, and other dances. Michael works hard to pick out the best music from his library and create a unique playlist that excites the crowd to keep them dancing. Unlike other DJs who are limited to just one genre, he puts out music from different genres in perfect mixes.

His love for DJing goes back to his high school days. He learned DJing from his uncle and improved his basic skills by performing at middle school events. Michael had already established his DJing startup, but he got it legitimized into a proper business as soon as he became an adult. NuStyle follows Michael’s vision of music and DJing. It has 3 DJs, two emcees, and promoters who work together to give the best experience to the clients.

Music is like a dream that takes away your worries for some time to focus on things that excite you or make you happy. DJing, for Michael, is a way to distract people from their burdens and bring the adrenaline rush in them. When mixing his music, he makes sure that it conveys the right vibe to the crowd based on the nature of the event. Whether it is a wedding dance or a quinceanera’s day, DJ Michael has just the right mixes for the occasion.

Michael believes that by thinking positively, anything is achievable. Through NuStyle, he has introduced new music mixes posted on his Mixcloud profile. Michael has marked his own signature style known to his clients as unique and exciting. He hopes that his music can leave a memorable impression in the listeners’ minds.

Michael has always kept up with the trends, so his demand in the market is consistent.

Furthermore, he sits down with his clients to discuss their music preferences and event’s theme for a more exciting result in his DJing.

Michael sees music as an essential aspect of engagement and socialization during events, which reflects the vision of NuStyle.

(Sponsored Feature)