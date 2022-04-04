Musician Michael Ramos introduces new mixes to his listeners

Headlines

Apple AirTag 2 not launching with Apple iPhone 15, to hit mass production in 2024

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Haryana violence: How fake social media posts, misinformation played role in Gurugram, Nuh clashes

India Couture Week 2023: Shraddha Kapoor stuns in silver ensembles for Rahul Mishra

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 date, time: Know when, where to check result online

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan Becomes First Finalist After Beating Pooja Bhatt

10 Predators that eat snakes

Classic Bollywood songs that were recreated on screen

Indian billionaires who are dropouts

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

OMG 2 Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Fights For His Son; Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva's Messenger

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan Becomes First Finalist After Beating Pooja Bhatt

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Main Nikla Gaddi Leke: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel rekindle romance in Gadar 2 song, fans call it ‘pure nostalgia’

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Musician Michael Ramos introduces new mixes to his listeners

Musician Michael Ramos introduces new mixes to his listeners

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 04, 2022, 05:47 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

 

DJ mixing is a way of creating a continuous track by putting different songs together in sequence with modified sounds and effects. Michael Ramos is a professional DJ and the owner of NuStyle Entertainment. He introduces new musical styles and mixing for the listeners through DJing.

Mixcloud DJ Michael has hosted DJ nights at clubs and parties for many years. He is an experienced musician who loves experimenting with musical genres and styles to produce unique sounds. The listeners have greatly appreciated his musical choices and mixes.

NuStyle by Michael is a DJing business that provides DJ services to weddings, birthdays, parties, and other dances. Michael works hard to pick out the best music from his library and create a unique playlist that excites the crowd to keep them dancing. Unlike other DJs who are limited to just one genre, he puts out music from different genres in perfect mixes.

His love for DJing goes back to his high school days. He learned DJing from his uncle and improved his basic skills by performing at middle school events. Michael had already established his DJing startup, but he got it legitimized into a proper business as soon as he became an adult. NuStyle follows Michael’s vision of music and DJing. It has 3 DJs, two emcees, and promoters who work together to give the best experience to the clients.

Music is like a dream that takes away your worries for some time to focus on things that excite you or make you happy. DJing, for Michael, is a way to distract people from their burdens and bring the adrenaline rush in them. When mixing his music, he makes sure that it conveys the right vibe to the crowd based on the nature of the event. Whether it is a wedding dance or a quinceanera’s day, DJ Michael has just the right mixes for the occasion.

Michael believes that by thinking positively, anything is achievable. Through NuStyle, he has introduced new music mixes posted on his Mixcloud profile. Michael has marked his own signature style known to his clients as unique and exciting. He hopes that his music can leave a memorable impression in the listeners’ minds.

Michael has always kept up with the trends, so his demand in the market is consistent.

Furthermore, he sits down with his clients to discuss their music preferences and event’s theme for a more exciting result in his DJing.

Michael sees music as an essential aspect of engagement and socialization during events, which reflects the vision of NuStyle.

 

 

(Sponsored Feature)

    RECOMMENDED STORIES

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Haryana violence: Fresh violence erupts in Gurugram, other regions, shops set ablaze by mobs in Sector 66

    Krafton to introduce Indian faction in 'Road To Valor: Empires'

    Railway cop shooting spree: Officials say motive unclear, read details of FIR against RPF constable Chetan Singh

    Isha Ambani led Reliance Retail valued at Rs 9,26,055 crore, leaves Mukesh Ambani’s other key firms behind

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

    In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

    In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

    Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

    Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE