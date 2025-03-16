Renowned music composer AR Rahman has been admitted to a Chennai hospital after he complained about chest pain.

Renowned music composer AR Rahman has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai after complaining of chest pain. After being brought to the hospital at 7:30 am, Rahman (58) underwent a few tests, such as an echocardiography and an ECG. According to hospital sources, he may undergo an angiogram.

Last month, AR Rahman performed with Ed Sheeran at his concert in Chennai. He was also spotted at the music launch of his film Chaava.

More details are awaited in this regard.