Musafir Cafe Season 2: Netflix reveals major update on Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, Mahima Makwana's romantic drama

Musafir Cafe revolves around the characters of Vikrant Massey's Chander, Vedika Pinto's Sudha and Mahima Makwana's Preeti as they navigate love and life through a series of choices. The OTT giant Netflix has renewed the show for a second season.

Streaming giant Netflix on Wednesday announced that Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana-starrer romantic drama Musafir Cafe has been renewed for a second season. The series, which gained popularity soon after its release last month, revolves around the characters of Chander, Sudha and Preeti as they navigate love and life through a series of choices. The next chapter, the streamer said, will answer some of the questions audiences have been living with after they watched the story.

"Musafir Cafe has captured the hearts of audiences all over. The conversations about the show have hijacked the Internet with debates about the ending and what lies ahead, the dialogues, the characters and the music. Romance as a genre when done right captures hearts and conversations like no other genre does. We are bullish about building this genre, like we built comedy for our members. And I'm happy to announce Musafir Cafe S02 will be an integral part of that slate. We can't wait to take this tale of love and longing into its next exciting phase," Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India said.

The series creator and writer Sharanya Rajgopal said he is overwhelmed with the outpouring of love for the show. "As storytellers, we can only hope that our characters will find a home in people's hearts, that the honesty in our work speaks to them. The love that audiences have shown Chander, Sudha and Preeti has been far more beautiful than I could have imagined. I'm incredibly grateful to Netflix for believing in this story from the very beginning, championing its emotional honesty, and being true creative partners and my musafirs every step of the way. Their faith in my every crazy request and their willingness to nurture it with me, every step of the way has made it possible for us to tell the next chapter. Season 2 will be our love letter to everyone who made Musafir Cafe their own," Rajgopal stated.

Directed by Ruchir Arun and based on the characters from the beloved novel by Divya Prakash Dubey, the series is produced by Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT) and Homemade Stories, and besides the three leads, also features Adil Hussain, Rajeev Siddhartha, Anubha Fatehpuria, Loveleen Mishra and Sadia Siddiqui. (With inputs from PTI)

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